PM Hasina greets new emir of Kuwait

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday congratulated Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on assumption of office of the Emir of the State of Kuwait.

"Your accession to this highest position is a testimony to the confidence reposed in your sagacity and dynamic leadership by the brotherly people of Kuwait," she said in a letter sent to the new emir.

Hasina recalled that Bangladesh and Kuwait have been enjoying excellent bilateral relations since the inception of their diplomatic ties in 1973.

"The bilateral cooperation is marked by the brotherhood and friendship, which has flourished over the years, covering many fields, including employment of human resources, trade, investment, development, defense, and energy cooperation," she said.

She assured the emir and the people Kuwait of continued support and collaboration from the Government of Bangladesh in the coming days.

"Given your pro-people and visionary leadership, as demonstrated while serving in various vital capacities for the nation, I am confident that under your guidance and supervision, our two brotherly countries will be able to expedite and strengthen the existing synergies to the optimum level in all vistas of bilateral and multilateral engagements."

Bangladeshi PM wished the new emir's continued good health, happiness, and success in the coming days.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Kuwait Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah / Bangladesh

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

