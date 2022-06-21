PM Hasina greets family for naming triplet after Padma Bridge

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday congratulated a family for naming their newborn triplet in honour of the completion of Padma Bridge.

A woman from Bandar Upazila of Narayanganj gave birth to a triplet last week, and the newborns were named Swapna, Padma and Setu.

Sheikh Hasina also sent her gifts for the triplet on Monday afternoon, said the premier's Assistant Press Secretary MM Emrul Kayas

Prime minister's Protocol Officer-1 Mohammad Shameem Musfique visited the newborns at their house in Bandar upazila with a congratulatory message from the premier on Monday afternoon.

On this occasion, he handed over three gold chains and clothes for the three babies and fruits to the family as gifts from the prime minister.

Father Ashraful Islam is an Awami League leader.

Ashraf-Anny couple named their son Swapna, while two daughters as Padma and Setu.

The three names make Swapna Padma Setu (Dreamt Padma Bridge).

Mother Anny Begum and her triplet are in good condition.