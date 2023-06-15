PM Hasina gifts mangoes to Nagaland CM

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 June, 2023, 09:45 am
Last modified: 15 June, 2023, 09:49 am

Related News

PM Hasina gifts mangoes to Nagaland CM

TBS Report
15 June, 2023, 09:45 am
Last modified: 15 June, 2023, 09:49 am
PM Hasina gifts mangoes to Nagaland CM

After West Bengal and Assam, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina has extended "mango diplomacy" to Nagaland.

On 13 June, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio tweeted his delight after receiving a basketful of "finest quality mangoes" from Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"I'm honoured to receive finest quality mangoes from the Hon'ble PM of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, H.E Sheikh Hasina. I hope India-Bangladesh relations is further strengthened…" he wrote on the microblogging site.

Recently Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gifted 600kg mangoes to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and 300kg mangoes to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

 

Top News

nagaland / mango / Diplomacy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Saber Hossain Chowdhury. Sketch: TBS

'Our main goal is to protect the lives and livelihoods of climate-vulnerable people'

3h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Heatwave subsides, but does so our concern for greenery?

20h | Features
Although learning on screen may come with some distraction, online materials can provide opportunities for interactive learning experiences. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Digital resources: Helps students excel or makes them lazy?

21h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

What a leader should not do: The 10 Ps of leadership

23h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

How the energy sector plays a key role in Bangladesh’s aspirations

How the energy sector plays a key role in Bangladesh’s aspirations

15m | TBS Money Flow
AI helps create last Beatles song

AI helps create last Beatles song

16h | TBS World
Central bank plans policy rate hike in new monetary policy to tame inflation

Central bank plans policy rate hike in new monetary policy to tame inflation

19h | TBS Insight
Collection of various plants at the National Tree Fair

Collection of various plants at the National Tree Fair

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

3
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

4
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

5
Photo: TBS
Economy

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

6
Cenbank questions Tk408cr shady loan deals of Shahjalal Bank
Banking

Cenbank questions Tk408cr shady loan deals of Shahjalal Bank