PM Hasina gifts mangoes to Nagaland CM

After West Bengal and Assam, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina has extended "mango diplomacy" to Nagaland.

On 13 June, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio tweeted his delight after receiving a basketful of "finest quality mangoes" from Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

I'm honoured to receive finest quality mangoes from the Hon'ble PM of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, H.E Sheikh Hasina. I hope India-Bangladesh relations is further strengthened under the leadership of @PMOIndia Shri @narendramodi Ji. Best wishes to the people of Bangladesh pic.twitter.com/EC8dAdl5nB— Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) June 13, 2023

"I'm honoured to receive finest quality mangoes from the Hon'ble PM of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, H.E Sheikh Hasina. I hope India-Bangladesh relations is further strengthened…" he wrote on the microblogging site.

Recently Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gifted 600kg mangoes to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and 300kg mangoes to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.