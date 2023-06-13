PM Hasina gifts mangoes to Indian PM Modi, President Murmu, Sonia Gandhi, and other dignitaries

Bangladesh

UNB
13 June, 2023, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2023, 03:46 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sent fresh seasonal mangoes as gifts to Droupadi Murmu and Narendra Modi, the president and prime minister of India.

She also gifted mangoes to Sonia Gandhi, former president of the Indian National Congress, and other dignitaries, according to the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

As a goodwill gesture, the Bangladeshi premier had gifted mangoes to Indian dignitaries in the past as well.

This year, the gift baskets carried popular varieties of mango like Himsagar and Langra, originating mainly from the Rajshahi region of Bangladesh, a place popularly known for producing high-quality, delicious mangoes.

The Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi delivered the gifts to the offices of the respective dignitaries.

