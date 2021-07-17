PM Hasina gifts mango to Sri Lankan PM Rajapaksa

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 July, 2021, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2021, 07:05 pm

PM Hasina gifts mango to Sri Lankan PM Rajapaksa

Bangladesh High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Mr Tareq Md Ariful Islam handed over the mangoes through paying a courtesy call on Saturday

TBS Report
17 July, 2021, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2021, 07:05 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sent delectable Bangladeshi mangoes as goodwill gesture to the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Mr Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Mr Tareq Md Ariful Islam handed over the mangoes through paying a courtesy call on Saturday, reads a press release.  

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Sri Lankan Prime Minister expressed his wholehearted gratitude and thanks to the Bangladesh Prime Minister for the gift and hoped that it stays symbolic of our fruitful relationship between the two countries.

