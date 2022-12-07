PM Hasina formally opens International Fleet Review-2022

Bangladesh

BSS
07 December, 2022, 11:25 am
Last modified: 07 December, 2022, 11:32 am

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday formally inaugurated International Fleet Review (IFR)-2022 at Inani, Cox's Bazar.

The four-day IFR began with the participation of navies and maritime organisations from 28 countries including Bangladesh on Tuesday.

Bangladesh Navy is organising the IFR on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee of Independence of the country.

It is the first-ever IFR in the country with the participation of so many nations including the USA, UK, Germany, Italy, Saudi Arabia, India, China, Korea, Indonesia, Turkey, the Netherlands and the host Bangladesh.

The IFR-2022 serves as an ideal platform for world navies to showcase their prowess, naval diplomacy, goodwill and cooperation in the international arena.

The navy headquarters expect that the IFR will be a great opportunity for Bangladesh in general and Bangladesh Navy in particular will interact with world navies in Bangladeshi waters, and promote tourism and infrastructure development in the coastal areas of the country.

The broad schedule of the event includes an inauguration followed by a beach parade, glimpses of special forces' activities at sea and a fleet review.

Cultural events attended by foreign participants and an international food festival were also arranged to present the diversified culture and rich traditions of Bangladesh and the participating countries.

