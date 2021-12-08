PM Hasina for forging strong worker-owner relations to boost productivity

Bangladesh

UNB
08 December, 2021, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2021, 03:01 pm

Related News

PM Hasina for forging strong worker-owner relations to boost productivity

“I always request our owners and workers that there should be a good and cordial relation between the owners and workers,” she said while addressing a programme virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban

UNB
08 December, 2021, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2021, 03:01 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina TBS Sketch.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina TBS Sketch.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday stressed the need for having cordial and strong relations between the industry owners and workers in their own interest in this competitive world.

"I always request our owners and workers that there should be a good and cordial relation between the owners and workers," she said while addressing a programme virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban.

The Green Factory Award 2020 was distributed among the winners while eight newly constructed structures, including a women's hostel, inaugurated at the function held at the Osmani Smriti Auditorium.

Sheikh Hasina said the owners will have to keep in mind that the workers keep the wheels of their factories moving, paving the way for them to earn money. The workers must also remain aware they can earn their livelihoods since there are factories and thus support their families.

Pointing out that some outsiders -- may be union leaders or vested quarters -- are sometimes seen trying to destabilize factories, she said it is necessary to stay ready to keep production in the factories and export uninterrupted as this is a competitive world.

"If a disturbing situation is created, it'll disrupt exports, hamper the work environment and thus you will lose jobs. So, the workers will have to play a responsible role keeping this view in mind," the PM said.

A total of 30 factories from six sectors were conferred with the award, marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The 30 factories include 15 ones from garment sector, four from tea sector, three each from food processing sector, plastic sector and pharmaceutical sector, and two from leather sector.

On behalf of the Prime Minister, State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian handed over the awards to the representatives of the factories at the city's Osmani Smriti Auditorium.

The 15 garment factories are Remi Holdings Ltd, Tarasima Apparels Ltd, Plummy Fashions Ltd, Mithela Textile Industries Ltd, Vintage Denim Studio Ltd, AR Jeans Producer Ltd, Karooni Knit Composite Ltd, Designer Fashion Ltd, Kenpark Bangladesh Apparel Private Ltd (Kenpark Unit 2), Green Textile Ltd (Unit-3), Four H Dyeing and Printing Ltd, Wisdom Attires Ltd, Mahmuda Attires Ltd, Snowtex Outerwear Ltd and Auko-Tex Ltd.

The factories from the food processing sector are Habiganj Agro Ltd, Akij Food and Beverage Ltd and Ifad Multi Products Ltd.

Four enterprises from the tea industry sector are Gazipur Cha Bagan (Gazipur tea garden), Laskarpur Cha Bagan (Laskarpur tea garden), Jagchara Tea Factory and Neptune Cha Bagan (Neptune tea garden).

The two factories from the leather industry sector are Apex Footwear Ltd and Edison Footwear Ltd, while the three factories from the plastic sector are Banga Building Materials Ltd, Allplast Bangladesh Ltd and Durable Plastic Ltd.

The three factories from the pharmaceutical industry are Square Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

In the function, the medals and certificates and awards money were given to the awardees.

The Labour and Employment Ministry introduced the 'Green Factory Award' on the occasion of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu. The award will be given after every two years.

At the function, the Prime Minister also opened the eight newly constructed women (working) hostels.

8 new structures

At the function, the Prime Minister also opened the ministry's eight newly constructed structures, including a women's (working) hostel.

The eight new structures are working women's hostel with 5-bed hospital facilities and labour welfare centre at Bandar in Narayanganj; six-storey Shilpa Samparka Shikhayatan Bhaban in Chattogram; five-storey regional labour office in Narayanganj; three-storey labour welfare centre and regional labour office in Bogura, three-storey labour welfare centre in Gaibandha; three-storey labour welfare centre at Mongla in Bagerhat; four-storey labour welfare centre at Rupsha in Khulna and labour welfare complex at Ghagray in Rangamati.

Labour and Employment Secretary Md Ehsan-E-Elahi delivered the welcome speech.

Economy / Top News

PM Hasina / Green Factory Award

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

3h | Earth
What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

5h | Panorama
Founding members of Frontliners: Shafiqul Islam Khan, Salman Rahman and Abul Bashar Bhuiyan (from left to right). Photo: Courtesy

Frontliners: The app designed to save doctors from their woes

6h | Panorama
Importation is a notoriously complicated process with a lot of moving parts. Photo: Reuters

Can you become an importer in one and a half hours?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

From tea seller to politician

From tea seller to politician

17m | Videos
China Rover discovers mystery hut in moon

China Rover discovers mystery hut in moon

22m | Videos
Why did Dr. Murad lose his ministry?

Why did Dr. Murad lose his ministry?

27m | Videos
Industrial credit rises over 12%

Industrial credit rises over 12%

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

4
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21

5
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study