PM Hasina felicitates President Xi Jinping on re-election as CPC general secretary

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is also the president of ruling Awami League, on Sunday congratulated Chinese president Xi Jinping on his re-election as the General Secretary of the Communist Party of China.

"Your re-election is undoubtedly a fitting recognition of the trust and confidence reposed on you for your able leadership, achievements, and vision by the people of China and the CPC," the prime minister said in a congratulatory letter to President Xi.

"I also convey my sincere congratulations on the successful conclusion of the 20th Congress of the CPC," she said.

Hasina stated that Bangladesh observed with great admiration the realisation of the First Centenary goal of the CPC – building a moderately prosperous society in all respects by 2020 – as set when President Xi first took over the position of the CPC's General Secretary in 2012.

"We commend your resolve and guidance in taking China on a new journey toward building a modern socialist country in all respects through innovation, economic policies, people-centered development philosophy, and multi-sectoral reforms," she wrote.

She continued: "We welcome your endeavors to build a community of shared futures and appreciate your continued support of the socioeconomic development aspirations of developing countries. I believe you will contribute further to maintaining peace and stability across the globe in this challenging time."

PM Hasina recalled Xi's historic visit to Bangladesh in October 2016.

She stated that the visit was marked by the transformation of bilateral relations between the two friendly countries into a 'Strategic Partnership of Cooperation.'

She also recalled her visit to China in 2019, when she had a very productive meeting with the Chinese president.

Hasina looked forward to working in close cooperation with the Chinese President to enhance the bilateral engagements further, strengthen the bonds of friendship between the two countries and peoples, and promote peace and stability in the region and the world.

She wished Xi Jinping continued success and good health in the coming days.