PM Hasina felicitates President Xi Jinping on re-election as CPC general secretary

Bangladesh

UNB
23 October, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2022, 07:31 pm

Related News

PM Hasina felicitates President Xi Jinping on re-election as CPC general secretary

UNB
23 October, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2022, 07:31 pm
File photo. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo by Feng Yongbin/China Daily
File photo. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo by Feng Yongbin/China Daily

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is also the president of ruling Awami League, on Sunday congratulated Chinese president Xi Jinping on his re-election as the General Secretary of the Communist Party of China.

"Your re-election is undoubtedly a fitting recognition of the trust and confidence reposed on you for your able leadership, achievements, and vision by the people of China and the CPC," the prime minister said in a congratulatory letter to President Xi.

"I also convey my sincere congratulations on the successful conclusion of the 20th Congress of the CPC," she said.

Hasina stated that Bangladesh observed with great admiration the realisation of the First Centenary goal of the CPC – building a moderately prosperous society in all respects by 2020 – as set when President Xi first took over the position of the CPC's General Secretary in 2012.

"We commend your resolve and guidance in taking China on a new journey toward building a modern socialist country in all respects through innovation, economic policies, people-centered development philosophy, and multi-sectoral reforms," she wrote.

She continued: "We welcome your endeavors to build a community of shared futures and appreciate your continued support of the socioeconomic development aspirations of developing countries. I believe you will contribute further to maintaining peace and stability across the globe in this challenging time."

PM Hasina recalled Xi's historic visit to Bangladesh in October 2016.

She stated that the visit was marked by the transformation of bilateral relations between the two friendly countries into a 'Strategic Partnership of Cooperation.'

She also recalled her visit to China in 2019, when she had a very productive meeting with the Chinese president.

Hasina looked forward to working in close cooperation with the Chinese President to enhance the bilateral engagements further, strengthen the bonds of friendship between the two countries and peoples, and promote peace and stability in the region and the world.

She wished Xi Jinping continued success and good health in the coming days.

Bangladesh-China / Xi Jinping / Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Chef&#039;s Table Courtside at United City, Madani Avenue. Photo: Courtesy

Chef’s Table: Take your taste buds on a world tour

9h | Food
Graphics: TBS

Chabot-Khanna resolution and 1971 Genocide

7h | Panorama
As Kharge will soon discover, the presidency of a national party in the Modi era is a poisoned chalice. Photo: Reuters

Modi has little to fear from new Congress leader

4h | Panorama
Tourists would actively participate in preparing the meals so they get a taste of rural lifestyle. Photo: Sarah Steiner

Taabu Ekduaria: Setting the pathway to village tourism

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Muslin sarees in Narayanganj can thank fine threads produced in Comilla

Muslin sarees in Narayanganj can thank fine threads produced in Comilla

7m | Videos
Actor Fazlur Rahman Babu's analysis of India-Pakistan match

Actor Fazlur Rahman Babu's analysis of India-Pakistan match

1h | Videos
Can Sitrang turn into a super cyclone?

Can Sitrang turn into a super cyclone?

2h | Videos
The flyover that made it easy to commute in Dhaka

The flyover that made it easy to commute in Dhaka

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

3
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

5
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays

6
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram