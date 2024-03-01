PM Hasina expresses shock over Bailey Road building fire

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday (1 March) expressed deep shock and sorrow over the fire incident at a commercial-cum-residential building on Bailey Road in Dhaka that claimed dozens of lives.

She prayed for the eternal salvation of the departed souls of those who died in the fire incident and expressed sympathy to their bereaved family members.

The prime minister gave immediate instructions to the authorities concerned to provide quick treatment to the injured people.

At least 45 people died in the fire that broke out in a commercial building housing the Kacchi Bhai restaurant at Bailey Road in the capital on Thursday (29 February).

Until 6:30am this morning (1 March), bodies of 20 deceased have been handed over to the families without autopsy, confirmed Assistant Commissioner Refatul Islam of the police's Newmarket Zone.

"The bodies are being handed over without autopsy at the request of the family members," he added.