PM Hasina to exchange greetings with local, foreign journalists tomorrow

Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will exchange greetings with local and foreign journalists on Monday on the occasion of the 12th National Election.

The programme will be held at Prime Minister's official residence Gonobhaban at 3:30pm, according to the official schedule of the Prime Minister.

The 12th Parliament Election was held today amid a comparatively low voter turnout.

The estimated final turnout was said to be 40%, according to the Election Commission.

Despite a boycott by major opposition parties, the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islam, alongside some others, the government declared that the election was a success.

The 40% voter turnout estimate, if it eventually lands below 40.04%, would make it the second lowest in the country's electoral history after the controversial February 1996 elections, which saw a turnout of only 26.74%.