PM Hasina to exchange greetings with local, foreign journalists tomorrow

Bangladesh

UNB
07 January, 2024, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2024, 08:17 pm

Related News

PM Hasina to exchange greetings with local, foreign journalists tomorrow

The programme will be held at Prime Minister’s official residence Gonobhaban at 3:30pm

UNB
07 January, 2024, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2024, 08:17 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS

Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will exchange greetings with local and foreign journalists on Monday on the occasion of the 12th National Election.

The programme will be held at Prime Minister's official residence Gonobhaban at 3:30pm, according to the official schedule of the Prime Minister.

The 12th Parliament Election was held today amid a comparatively low voter turnout.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The estimated final turnout was said to be 40%, according to the Election Commission.

Despite a boycott by major opposition parties, the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islam, alongside some others, the government declared that the election was a success.

The 40% voter turnout estimate, if it eventually lands below 40.04%, would make it the second lowest in the country's electoral history after the controversial February 1996 elections, which saw a turnout of only 26.74%.

Top News / Politics

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / 12th JS Polls / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

One of the most noticeable updates to the X1 is its revamped exterior which exudes a tougher and more muscular presence than its predecessor. Photo: Akif Hamid

Navigating luxury: A test drive through the features of BMW’s updated X1

2h | Wheels
Photo: Nayem Ali

When cacophony faded into quietness

3h | Features
Foundry owners claim that no one in the country can match the work of Kaliganj or Boroitola’s work in making propellers. Photo caption: Rajib Dhar

Low demand, high woes: A shrinking propeller business

10h | Panorama
Over the past few days since Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri’s death, Israeli forces intensified their bombing of the Gaza Strip and told civilians to leave a refugee camp in the north of the Palestinian enclave. Photo: Reuters

Israel-Hamas War pushing the Middle East to a regional war

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why mobile internet in Bangladesh is not fast enough?

Why mobile internet in Bangladesh is not fast enough?

1h | Videos
Business travel is declining due to online convenience

Business travel is declining due to online convenience

21m | Videos
Ship-breaking industry saw decade’s lowest imports in 2023

Ship-breaking industry saw decade’s lowest imports in 2023

3h | Videos
Polling held peacefully in Shariyatpur, counting underway

Polling held peacefully in Shariyatpur, counting underway

4h | Videos