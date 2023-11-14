PM Hasina declares 11 more districts having no one without land and home

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday declared 11 more districts having no one without a land or home, raising the total number of such districts to 32 in the country.

The 11 districts are Tangail, Munshiganj, Narayanganj, Kishoreganj, Jamalpur, Brahmanbaria, Meherpur, Jhenaidah, Patuakhali, Sylhet and Moulvibazar.

The premier made the announcement while inaugurating 10,041 infrastructures (Involving a total cost of nearly Tk100,000 crore), including 5,397 Ashrayan houses throughout the country under 157 projects of 24 ministries and divisions.

She inaugurated the infrastructures through a virtual platform from her official residence Ganabhaban, while the beneficiaries were connected to the event virtually from a total of 101 places, including 64 DC offices throughout the country.

Among the 10,041 infrastructures, the prime minister unveiled foundation stones of or opened 4,644 infrastructures under different projects, while distributed 5,397 houses, constructed under Ashrayan-2 project at 132 upazilas in 46 districts, among landless and homeless families.

The prime minister also declared 60 more upazilas free of any landless and homeless people following the distribution of the Ashrayan houses. With the new 60 ones, the total number of landless-homeless family-free upazila now stands at 394 ones.

The 21 districts which were earlier declared as landless and homeless family-free districts are Panchagarh, Magura, Madaripur, Gazipur, Narsingdi, Joypurhat, Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj, Chuadanga, Manikganj, Rajbari, Mymensingh, Sherpur, Dinajpur, Thakurgaon, Naogaon, Natore, Pabna, Kushtia, Pirojpur and Jhalakathi.

The 4,644 infrastructures include 2023 Government Primary School Bhabans, 1800 Madrasha Bhaban, 299 Academic Bhaban and 40 Administrative Bhaban under Technical and Madrasha Education Division, 952 Academic cum Research Bhaban under Secondary and Higher Education Division, 12 student dormitory Bhaban, 222 disaster management centres, 128 chief judicial magistrate Bhaban, sub-register office Bhaban in 46 districts, 110 flood shelter centres, 25 Mujib Killa, 20 bridges, 22 complexes under the Social Welfare Ministry, 34 Bhaban under the Health Services Division, 7 student mess, 16 dormitories, 23 ICU, 79 community clinic, 46 Medical College Bhaban, 24 Nursing College Bhaban, tennis infrastructural development in 25 districts, 13 Kriya (Sports) School Bhaban, 26 BKSP Training Centre, 20 child daycare centres, 38 SPM with double pipelines, constructions of 10 gas pipelines, installment of 26 refining units , 24 mine digging, 140 gas plant purchase and installment, construction of 33 pipelines, 18 infrastructures of Sheikh Hasina Textile Engineering College, 11 Textile Institute infrastructures, 40 technical training centre and 14 Sheikh Kamal IT Training and Incubation Centre Bhaban.

PM's Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah conducted the event.