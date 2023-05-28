PM Hasina credits peaceful democratic atmosphere for country's massive progress

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday (28 May) said Bangladesh has been able to achieve remarkable socioeconomic development in the last 14 years due to a peaceful democratic environment prevailing in the country since 2008.

She gave the credit for the success to her party Awami League which formed the government in 2009 after winning the 2008 election.

The prime minister was speaking at a programme celebrating the golden jubilee of the conferment of the Joliot-Curie Peace Medal to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Cabinet Division organised the programme at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) with the prime minister in the chair.

Hasina said after getting the people's mandate in 2008 her government has been working for the development of the country in a planned way.

"As a result, we have been able to reduce the poverty rate and maternal mortality, increase literacy and life expectancy," she said.

"So a peaceful sustainable environment is needed for the people to attain economic emancipation, and all have to remember that," she said.

Denouncing the global arms race she put emphasis on settling all disputes through dialogue as Bangladesh did with India and Myanmar.

"Why this arms race (going on) now, why will not the money that is being used for arms competition be used for hungry children and humans? For this arms competition thousands of children and women are leading inhuman lives around the globe," she said.

In this connection, she mentioned that Bangladesh has given shelter to more than one million forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals, Rohingyas, who faced oppression her 1971. In this regard, she recalled the genocide Bengalis suffered in 1971.

"We want that peace returns to the world. There shall be no types of unrest (in the world)," she said.

The premier said that those who did not want the Independence of the country had killed the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"Every moment we have to overcome their (anti-Liberation forces) barriers," she said.

The prime minister firmly said Bangladesh does not want any unrest and confrontation in the world.

"We want development in people's lives, and we always want that for everyone" she said.

She also announced the introduction of the "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Peace Prize" to recognise those who are working for establishing peace at home and abroad.

"Because we want peace we will surely advance towards the path of peace," she said.

Eminent researcher Monayem Sarker delivered his keynote speech at the programme.

Eminent novelist Anwara Syed Haq, former Dhaka University VC Dr AAMS Arefin Siddique, former principal secretary and chief coordinator of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Birth Centenary Celebration National Implementation Committee Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury took part in a discussion on the keynote.

President of Bangladesh Peace Council Mozaffar Hossain Paltu and Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain also spoke.

The prime minister also released a first-day cover and commemorative stamp and unveiled a souvenir publication on this occasion.

A documentary on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's JulioCurie Peace Prize award was screened at the programme.

Later, the prime minister witnessed a colourful cultural programme organised by Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founder of the Bengali nation-state and the architect of independence, the forerunner of democracy and the peace movement, was awarded the JulioCurie Peace Prize by the World Peace Council on May 23, 1973.

To commemorate the contributions of world-renowned scientists Marie Curie and Pierre Curie to the struggle for world peace, the World Peace Council introduced Julio Curie Peace Prize for distinguished individuals and organisations in 1950 for outstanding contributions to the fight against fascism, anti-imperialism, humanitarian welfare and peace.

Among the award winners were World leaders like Fidel Castro, Ho Chi Minh, Yasser Arafat, Salvador Allende, Nelson Mandela, Indira Gandhi, Mother Teresa, poet and politician Pablo Neruda, Jawaharlal Nehru, Martin Luther King and Leonid Brezhnev.