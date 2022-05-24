PM Hasina congratulates her new French counterpart

Bangladesh

PM Hasina congratulates her new French counterpart

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has congratulated Elisabeth Borne on her appointment as the prime minister of the French Republic.

She is the first female prime minister of France to assume power in the last 30 years, reads a press release.

Sheikh Hasina wrote in a letter to Elisabeth Borne, "Your experience as a politician and administrator will put you in good stead to effectively discharge your responsibilities. Your contributions will be crucial to realizing the mandates of President Emmanuel Macron during his second term in office."

She reiterated, "Since the forging of Bangladesh-France diplomatic relations half a century ago, our bilateral ties have been invigorated by dynamic cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, water, development, aviation, climate action and knowledge sharing. I remained committed to working closely with you to further diversity the content of our value-driven partnership."

She ended her letter wishing the new French prime minister's good health. Happiness, and success and the continued peace, progress and prosperity of the friendly people of the French Republic.

