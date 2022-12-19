PM Hasina congratulates Argentina President on World Cup victory

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday (19 December) congratulated Argentina President Alberto Ángel Fernández on the victory of the Argentina football team at FIFA World Cup 2022.

She wrote in a signed letter, "On behalf of the people of Bangladesh and my own behalf, I have immense pleasure in conveying our heartfelt felicitations and warmest congratulations to you and the friendly people of the Argentine Republic on the spectacular victory of the Argentine football team in the FIFA World Cup 2022."

She stated, "I have pleasantly observed that the affection and love for football, particularly the Argentine football team, profoundly connects our two people. The people of Bangladesh have demonstrated their admiration and love through the spontaneous celebration of winning the World Cup Football Championship of your national football team," an official release from the Prime Minister's Office reads.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stressed that the unprecedented love and affection between the two nations have paved the way for solid bilateral relations."

The premier expressed hope to further consolidate the relations by opening missions in each other's capital cities in the coming days.