PM Hasina offers condolence over Kuwait emir Sheikh Nawaf’s death

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deepest condolence on the demise of her Kuwaiti counterpart His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

"With utmost grief and sadness, I come to learn about the sad news of the death of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, emir of the State of Kuwait. The brotherly people and the Government of Bangladesh join me in expressing our profound condolences and sorrow to the brotherly people of Kuwait and heartfelt sympathy for the bereaved members of the royal family for the irreparable loss. I pray to Allah (SWT) to grant him the best place in the Jannah," she wrote in a letter to the crown prince of Kuwait.

Sheikh Hasina reiterated, "His Highness Sheikh Nawaf was a committed, dynamic, and visionary leader of the global stature of our time. He certainly left a legacy of dedication, sacrifice, and achievements for the world to pursue. A grand champion of the cause of the Arab and Muslim Ummah, he was a trusted and generous friend of Bangladesh."

She recalled, "I recall with profound gratitude His Highness's immense contributions to the welfare of the Bangladeshi expatriate community living in Kuwait. I also remember his enthusiasm and sincere efforts to advance Bangladesh-Kuwait bilateral relations. I believe the late Emir will be remembered for his enduring humanitarian efforts and leadership in the Middle East and beyond."

Kuwait's crown prince, Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Jaber Al-Sabah, was named the oil-rich country's new emir after the death on Saturday of his predecessor Sheikh Nawaf.