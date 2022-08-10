PM Hasina chairs Bangabandhu Memorial Trust meeting

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has chaired a regular meeting of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Trust today (10 August).

The premier, also the chairperson of the trust, held the meeting in her official residence, Ganabhaban, said a press release.

The board of trustees' management committee approved the minutes of the previous meeting and discussed matters regarding the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum. The meeting also went over reports from the sub-committee and other important matters.

Distinguished members, Sheikh Kabir Hossain, Sheikh Fazlul Karim Salim, Noor-e-Alam Chowdhury MP, Sheikh Helal Uddin MP, Farida Sheikh, Advocate Anisul Haque MP, Shahana Yasmin Shampa, Major General (retd) Abdul Hafiz Mollik, and Rabiul Hasan Abhi, were present in the meeting, among others.

Mashura Hossain, chief executive officer of the trust, curator of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Memorial Museum Nazrul Islam Khan and Trust's Controller of Accounts Siddique Hossain Chowdhury also attended the meeting.