PM Hasina calls for enhanced trade, investment between Bangladesh, Spain

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (4 July) emphasised the need for increased trade and commerce between Bangladesh and Spain to foster mutual cooperation and benefits.

"We want to increase the business between Bangladesh and Spain," she said.

The prime minister made the remark while Spanish Ambassador Gabriel Maria Sistiaga Ochoa de Chinchetru called on her at her official residence, Ganabhaban.

PM's press secretary, M Nayeemul Islam Khan, briefed reporters after the meeting.

The Spanish Ambassador noted that currently, Spain primarily imports ready-made garments (RMG) from Bangladesh. He also mentioned Spanish investment in Bangladesh's cement sector.

The prime minister urged the ambassador to take initiatives to increase Spanish investment in Bangladesh. She highlighted her government's efforts to establish approximately 100 economic zones across the country.

"Spanish investors can also make investments in these zones; we want to see more investments from Spain," she said.

She also requested the ambassador to persuade Spain to assist Bangladesh after it graduates from LDC status, in addition to support from the European Union.

The meeting revealed that negotiations for a partnership agreement between the two countries would begin in September.

Currently, 60,000 Bangladeshis reside in Spain. The Prime Minister requested that Spain accommodate more Bangladeshis, particularly from the IT sector.

The Spanish Ambassador highly praised Bangladesh's budget, noting the government's focus on education and social safety nets.

"This is very important for us; your increased interest and allocation in social safety net matched with our country also," he said.

The prime minister expressed her gratitude to her Spanish counterpart for inviting her on an upcoming bilateral visit.

Ambassador-at-large Mohammad Ziauddin and Principal Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah were present at the meeting.