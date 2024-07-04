PM Hasina calls for enhanced trade, investment between Bangladesh, Spain

Bangladesh

UNB
04 July, 2024, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2024, 04:23 pm

Related News

PM Hasina calls for enhanced trade, investment between Bangladesh, Spain

UNB
04 July, 2024, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2024, 04:23 pm
Spanish Ambassador Gabriel Maria Sistiaga Ochoa de Chinchetru meets Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Ganabhaban on 4 July 2024. Photo: PID
Spanish Ambassador Gabriel Maria Sistiaga Ochoa de Chinchetru meets Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Ganabhaban on 4 July 2024. Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (4 July) emphasised the need for increased trade and commerce between Bangladesh and Spain to foster mutual cooperation and benefits.

"We want to increase the business between Bangladesh and Spain," she said.

The prime minister made the remark while Spanish Ambassador Gabriel Maria Sistiaga Ochoa de Chinchetru called on her at her official residence, Ganabhaban.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

PM's press secretary, M Nayeemul Islam Khan, briefed reporters after the meeting.

The Spanish Ambassador noted that currently, Spain primarily imports ready-made garments (RMG) from Bangladesh. He also mentioned Spanish investment in Bangladesh's cement sector.

The prime minister urged the ambassador to take initiatives to increase Spanish investment in Bangladesh. She highlighted her government's efforts to establish approximately 100 economic zones across the country.

"Spanish investors can also make investments in these zones; we want to see more investments from Spain," she said.

She also requested the ambassador to persuade Spain to assist Bangladesh after it graduates from LDC status, in addition to support from the European Union.

The meeting revealed that negotiations for a partnership agreement between the two countries would begin in September.

Currently, 60,000 Bangladeshis reside in Spain. The Prime Minister requested that Spain accommodate more Bangladeshis, particularly from the IT sector.

The Spanish Ambassador highly praised Bangladesh's budget, noting the government's focus on education and social safety nets.

"This is very important for us; your increased interest and allocation in social safety net matched with our country also," he said.

The prime minister expressed her gratitude to her Spanish counterpart for inviting her on an upcoming bilateral visit.

Ambassador-at-large Mohammad Ziauddin and Principal Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah were present at the meeting.

Economy / Top News

Bangladesh / Spain / PM Hasina

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An Irrawaddy Dolphin breaches the water near Monpura, Hatiya. Though called a ‘river dolphin’, it is actually an oceanic dolphin that lives in brackish water near coasts, river mouths, and estuaries. PHOTO: MUNTASIR AKASH

Securing a safe future for the river dolphins of Bangladesh

8h | Earth
Generally, in summer, we need 250-260 million litres of water per day. But this year, it is over 280 million litres. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The future of Dhaka's water

22h | Panorama
On left, CNG run autorickshaw driver Mohammad Miraz, and on left the 16-inch fan he installed in the CNG for Tk500 so that his passengers get some air during hot days. Photos: Md Tajul Islam

This CNG driver bought a 16-inch fan for his passengers to beat Dhaka heat

1d | Features
Sketch: TBS

Sabbir wants to take you from doom-scrolling to informative health content

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Open letter to former US officials on US Gaza policy

Open letter to former US officials on US Gaza policy

1h | Videos
Messi-Ronaldo not in rhythm; A hint of the end?

Messi-Ronaldo not in rhythm; A hint of the end?

1h | Videos
Padma Bridge project closing ceremony on Friday

Padma Bridge project closing ceremony on Friday

2h | Videos
Top Hezbollah Commander Killed in Israeli Attack

Top Hezbollah Commander Killed in Israeli Attack

3h | Videos