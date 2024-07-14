PM Hasina calls China visit a pivotal moment in Bangladesh's diplomatic endeavours

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said her recent visit to China is a pivotal moment in Bangladesh's diplomatic endeavours.

"My visit will be marked as a significant part of Bangladesh's diplomatic activities," she said during a press conference at Ganabhaban today, reflecting on her trip.

Sheikh Hasina emphasised that enhanced communication and cooperation in research, education, ICT, technology, and culture would strengthen bilateral relations between Bangladesh and China, aiding in the realisation of the Sonar Bangla and a modern, smart Bangladesh, as envisioned by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Next year marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and China.

The prime minister highlighted Bangladesh's adherence to Bangabandhu's foreign policy principle of "friendship to all, malice to none," which has guided the nation in its bilateral and multilateral diplomatic efforts.

"I believe that Bangladesh and China will continue to advance development through mutual assistance, considering global realities like climate change, the Palestine crisis, human rights, sustainable development, and the United Nations," she said.

The prime minister underscored the long-standing relationship between Bangladesh and China, which extends beyond economic cooperation to traditional ties as Asian countries.

Addressing the issue of the forcibly displaced Rohingya refugees from Myanmar, Sheikh Hasina sought China's cooperation in resolving the crisis.

She noted that the Chinese president thanked Bangladesh for its humanitarian assistance to the Rohingyas and reiterated China's commitment to supporting their repatriation.

"President Xi reiterated his commitment to support the repatriation of the Rohingya," she added.

Sheikh Hasina also expressed optimism that Bangladesh and China would continue to support each other at regional and international levels.

"Through fruitful discussions with the Chinese president, the relationship between Bangladesh and China has been elevated to the level of Integrated Strategic Cooperative Partnership," Hasina said.

PM Hasina emphasises boosting trade, cooperation between South and Southeast Asia

Sheikh Hasina also highlighted the need to enhance trade, commerce, and cooperation between South and Southeast Asia, particularly emphasising improved connectivity between Bangladesh and Thailand.

During a meeting with Dr Nalinee Taveesin, adviser to the prime minister of Thailand, at her official residence Ganabhaban, Hasina proposed offering a dedicated land in Cox's Bazar for Thai investors to develop their tourism business.

"If needed, Bangladesh could offer a separate land in Cox's Bazar where Thai investors could flourish their tourism business," she said.

PM's Press Secretary M Nayeemul Islam Khan briefed reporters after the meeting.

Dr. Nalinee, holding a ministerial rank and serving as a Thai trade representative, is visiting Bangladesh as part of a four-day official visit, leading a Thai business delegation that arrived in Dhaka on Saturday.

The prime minister noted that the completion of the Cox's Bazar international airport would facilitate better communication with Thailand. She also stressed the importance of leveraging the country's maritime boundary for the Blue Economy.

"With the maritime boundary established, we have immense opportunities. Thai investors can form joint ventures with local investors to utilise their expertise here," she said.

Dr. Nalinee mentioned that they are exploring opportunities in energy, logistics, food processing, seafood, and tourism sectors in Bangladesh.

"They are actively searching for partners here, and they are working towards that," said the PM's Press Secretary.

The Thai delegation also expressed interest in the halal food processing industry, noting that they have thousands of halal food products and see an excellent opportunity for collaboration with Bangladesh to capture both global and national markets.

"There is an extraordinary opportunity for Bangladesh to collaborate in this sector and grab global and national markets," added Nayeemul Islam Khan.

PM's advisor Salman Fazlur Rahman and Ambassador-at-Large M Ziauddin were also present at the meeting.