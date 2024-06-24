PM Hasina to brief media on outcomes of India visit tomorrow

24 June, 2024, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2024, 06:33 pm

PM Hasina to brief media on outcomes of India visit tomorrow

The press conference will be held at her official residence Gonobhaban at 11am

A file photo of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina briefing media. Photo: UNB
A file photo of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina briefing media. Photo: UNB

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address a press conference tomorrow (25 June) on the outcomes of her recent visit to India. 
 
The press conference will be held at her official residence Gonobhaban at 11am, according to the prime minister's press wing. 
 
Sheikh Hasina went to New Delhi on 21 June on a two-day state visit to India at the invitation of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi. 
 
This was the first bilateral visit by any head of government to India after the BJP-led alliance formed its government for the third consecutive term following the Lok Sabha elections. 
 
During the visit, Dhaka and New Delhi signed 7 Memorandums of Understanding and renewed three others to further consolidate the ever-growing relationship between the two neighbouring countries. 
 

