PM Hasina becomes first passenger to travel on Metro Rail with ticket

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 December, 2022, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2022, 02:08 pm

Photo: Screengrab
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina became the first passenger to travel on the metro rail with a ticket. 

The train carrying PM Hasina. her sister Sheikh Rehana and around 200 other passengers left from Uttara to Agargaon at around 1:50pm today. 

200 people including ministers, government officials, diplomats, and freedom fighters among others joined the premier in the maiden metro rail journey. 

Bangladesh entered a new era today as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the country's first-ever elevated metro rail in the capital Dhaka.

Photo: Screengrab
"Metro rail is another achievement of Bangladesh," the premier said opening the 11.73 km part of the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Line-6 of the metro rail project from Diabari to Agargaon by unveiling its plaque at Diabari in the city on Wednesday (28 December). 

The premier inaugurated the operation of the first phase of the project-- Uttara to Agargaon from Uttara sector-15 playground. She took the first official ride from Diabari of Uttara to Agargaon after buying a ticket. Marking the occasion, she also unveiled a commemorative stamp and a banknote.

