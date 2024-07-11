PM Hasina back home from China visit

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina returned home early hours of Thursday wrapping up her three-day official visit to China.

A special flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the prime minister landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 1am, her office said.

During her July 8 -10 visit the Bangladesh prime minister met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and held a separate meeting with her Chinese counterpart Li Qiang at the Great Hall of the People on Wednesday.

Following the delegation level meeting on Wednesday morning, Bangladesh and China signed 21 cooperation documents, mostly MoUs, eyeing stronger development and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Besides, Bangladesh and China announced seven outcomes, including the conclusion of a joint feasibility study on Bangladesh-China Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

Hasina went to Beijing on Monday morning on an official visit at the invitation of her Chinese counterpart Li.