PM Hasina for austerity, wise govt spending

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 January, 2023, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2023, 04:06 pm

PM Hasina for austerity, wise govt spending

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has instructed all to maintain austerity and urged to ensure wise and effective use of government funds.

The premier made the call while chairing an Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) meeting on Tuesday (17 January). 

Planning Minister MA Mannan made the disclosure while briefing the press after the meeting.

The minister said, "The prime minister has told us to maintain austerity but not to halt expenditure where necessary.

"She has instructed us to make sure government funds are utilised wisely and effectively."

Responding to a query from reporters, State Minister for Planning Shamsul Alam said, "The premier also advised us to increase production and utilise every inch of land."

According to Ecnec sources, about eleven project proposals, worth Tk10,710 crore, were due to be placed in today's meeting.

