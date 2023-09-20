PM Hasina attends US President Biden's reception

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, along with her daughter Saima Wazed Putul, smile for a selfie being taken by US President Joe Biden in a lighthearted moment on the sidelines of the “One Earth” session at the G20 Leaders’ Summit 2023 on Saturday (9 September) in India’s New Delhi. Photo: PMO

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (Tuesday) attended a reception hosted by American President Joe Biden.

Biden hosted the banquet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in the evening in honour of the heads of state and government who arrived in New York to take part in the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Session.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen informed newsmen about the reception at a press briefing on the prime minister's engagements there.

PM's daughter and Thematic Abmassador of the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) Saima Wazed accompanied the premier.

During the banquet, the prime minister exchanged pleasantries with the heads of the government and state from various co untries.