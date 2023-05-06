PM Hasina attends coronation of King Charles III

Bangladesh

BSS
06 May, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2023, 03:58 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (6 May) attended the coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in the UK.

The ceremony, conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, sees His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside the Queen Consort.

Sheikh Hasina earlier on 5 May attended King Charles III's reception for heads of state and government or overseas representatives in advance of the coronation of the King and Queen Consort.

The prime minister arrived in London on 4 May on the third leg of her visit after attending a programme of the World Bank marking its 50-year partnership with Bangladesh in Washington DC, the USA and a bilateral visit to Japan.

Prior to the reception, she also attended the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting - a biennial summit of governmental leaders from all Commonwealth nations.

The summit was held at Marlborough House, the Commonwealth Secretariat, London and the Bangladesh premier was scheduled to attend the event.

Interaction with King Charles III, head of the Commonwealth, by the Commonwealth Heads of the Governments was held.

A closed discussion of the Commonwealth leaders was held at the Main Conference Room chaired by Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda, Commonwealth Chair.

A Commonwealth joint family picture was also captured at the event. Charles III, 74, became King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on September 8, 2022, after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

As per royal tradition, a British monarch's coronation takes place some months later after national mourning and intense preparations.

King Charles III's coronation event was attended by heads of state from around the world, including Ireland, France, Spain, Belgium, Japan, Hungary and Australia.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had met King Charles III last year in London and offered her condolences over the passing away of Queen Elizabeth II.

