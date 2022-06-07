PM Hasina attended 1,600 meetings during pandemic: Palak

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak has said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken part in 1,600 online meetings in the last two years.

He made the remarks in response to a supplementary question from Khaleda Khanam MP in the question and answer session of the Parliament on Tuesday (7 June).

"The Prime Minister has set a new record in the history of the world by attending 1,600 digital meetings in two years. She was present at the meetings of the cabinet, Ecnec, politics and meetings on other national and international issues," he said.

He further said if PM had not implemented Digital Bangladesh, it would not have been possible to conduct academic, medical and administrative activities, commercial and even judicial activities in the last two years.

"Launched in 2018, the '333' call service has made it possible to reach out to unemployed, low-income people at the urging of Sheikh Hasina during the Covid-19 pandemic," added the state minister.