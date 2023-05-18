PM Hasina to attend Qatar Economic Forum 23-25 May

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will attend the Qatar Economic Forum, the Middle East's leading voice dedicated to global business and investment, to be held in Doha on 23-25 May.

The prime minister will attend the forum titled "3rd Qatar Economic Forum: A New Global Growth Story" on the invitation of Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Seheli Sabrin told reporters at a weekly briefing on Thursday.

The main objective of the forum is to find a solution by increasing mutual cooperation among the international community to deal with the multi-faceted challenges and crises going on globally and their adverse economic consequences.

The forum draws on Qatar's ability to link Asia with Africa and beyond, as well as its position as a key global diplomatic hub and a leader in LNG energy technologies.

With its focus on major economic issues faced by international CEOs, heads of State, among others, the Qatar Economic Forum, powered by Bloomberg, aims to provide fresh and unique perspectives on the issues driving global boardroom conversations.

The forum features a curated group of global leaders and innovators exploring solutions for some of today's more pertinent challenges as they draw up a blueprint for our shared future, said the organisers.

Mohammed S Al-Sudani, prime minister of the Republic of Iraq, Irakli Garibashvili, prime minister of Georgia, Paul Kagame, president of the Republic of Rwanda, Akbar Al-Baker, Group CEO of Qatar Airways, Khalid A Al-Falih, minister of Investment, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan, minister of Finance, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, minister of State for Energy Affairs, State of Qatar, president and CEO of QatarEnergy are among the guests.

The prime minister will be heading for Doha on 22 May and will return home on 26 May.