PM Hasina to attend Qatar Economic Forum 23-25 May

Bangladesh

UNB
18 May, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2023, 08:03 pm

Related News

PM Hasina to attend Qatar Economic Forum 23-25 May

UNB
18 May, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2023, 08:03 pm
File Photo: PMO
File Photo: PMO

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will attend the Qatar Economic Forum, the Middle East's leading voice dedicated to global business and investment, to be held in Doha on 23-25 May.

The prime minister will attend the forum titled "3rd Qatar Economic Forum: A New Global Growth Story" on the invitation of Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Seheli Sabrin told reporters at a weekly briefing on Thursday.

The main objective of the forum is to find a solution by increasing mutual cooperation among the international community to deal with the multi-faceted challenges and crises going on globally and their adverse economic consequences.

The forum draws on Qatar's ability to link Asia with Africa and beyond, as well as its position as a key global diplomatic hub and a leader in LNG energy technologies.

With its focus on major economic issues faced by international CEOs, heads of State, among others, the Qatar Economic Forum, powered by Bloomberg, aims to provide fresh and unique perspectives on the issues driving global boardroom conversations.

The forum features a curated group of global leaders and innovators exploring solutions for some of today's more pertinent challenges as they draw up a blueprint for our shared future, said the organisers.

Mohammed S Al-Sudani, prime minister of the Republic of Iraq, Irakli Garibashvili, prime minister of Georgia, Paul Kagame, president of the Republic of Rwanda, Akbar Al-Baker, Group CEO of Qatar Airways, Khalid A Al-Falih, minister of Investment, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan, minister of Finance, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, minister of State for Energy Affairs, State of Qatar, president and CEO of QatarEnergy are among the guests.

The prime minister will be heading for Doha on 22 May and will return home on 26 May.

Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / qatar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Meta Moina: An NFT gallery for Bangladeshi digital artwork

Meta Moina: An NFT gallery for Bangladeshi digital artwork

6h | Panorama
Awut Deng Acuil. Illustration: TBS

When we invest in girls' education, we invest in a nation: S Sudan education minister

7h | Panorama
A stunning view of the Tasmanian landscape. Photo: Tareq Onu

Tasmania: A world of breathtaking beauty and rare animals

10h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

AI might meet its match in Dhaka South's traffic

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

যাতায়াত।Cheap accommodation and transport in Dhaka for expatriate workers

যাতায়াত।Cheap accommodation and transport in Dhaka for expatriate workers

9m | TBS Stories
End of James Gunn's decade at Marvel

End of James Gunn's decade at Marvel

1h | TBS Entertainment
Modern election promises have won the hearts of Thais

Modern election promises have won the hearts of Thais

5h | TBS World
Pending registration, newly developed varieties of bamboo

Pending registration, newly developed varieties of bamboo

5h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

2
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

3
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

4
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone

6
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May