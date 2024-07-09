PM Hasina asks AIIB to lower interest rates of loans for Bangladesh

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud briefed reporters about the outcome of the meeting on the second day of the prime minister's official visit to China on 9 July. Photo: UNB

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday asked the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) to further cut the interest rates on its loan for Bangladesh.

She made the request when the president of the Beijing-based AIIB Jin Liqun along with its high officials paid a courtesy call on her at the latter's residence.

During the meeting, the financing for infrastructure building, river dredging and the climate sector of Bangladesh, particularly building climate resilient houses in the country's coastal areas came up for discussion.

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud briefed reporters about the outcome of the meeting on the second day of the prime minister's official visit to China.

The Bangladesh premier said the AIIB played a very important role for Bangladesh in the past.

She said the AIIB, the multilateral development bank and lender, can also play a significant role in the future in the development journey of Bangladesh and help fulfill the dream to transform it as a developed and prosperous country by 2041.

"The premier requested the AIIB to reduce its loan interest further for Bangladesh," said the foreign minister.

In response, the AIIB officials said Bangladesh is one of the biggest borrowers from AIIB. The bank has given Bangladesh a special concession in case of the interest rate.

The issue of giving a special concession for Bangladesh in future was discussed with importance, according to the foreign minister.

Finance Minister AH Mahmood Ali and PM's Press Secretary M Nayeemul Islam Khan were present at the press briefing.