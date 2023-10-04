PM Hasina and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan discussed free, fair elections: White House

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan emphasised the upcoming national elections should be free and fair during their meeting on 27 September, said the White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby today.

They also discussed the importance of improving bilateral relationship between Bangladesh and the United States over a range of issues, including climate change, said John Kirby during a regular briefing at the White House on Tuesday (3 October).

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina met with President Biden's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on 27 September while she visited the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington.

She went to the United States on 17 September to attend the 78th UNGA session and is scheduled to return today (4 October).

Regarding the recent developments of India-Canada relations, John Kirby said, "We've been clear; these allegations are serious. They need to be fully investigated. And, of course, as we've said before, we urge India to participate actively in that investigation."

When asked if US has a role to play in India-Canada relationship, he said, "We'll certainly leave it to those two countries to talk about their bilateral relationship."

Ties between the two countries have become seriously strained over Canada's suspicion that Indian government agents were linked to the murder in Canada of a Sikh separatist leader and Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who India had labeled a "terrorist", reports Reuters.