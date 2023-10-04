PM Hasina and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan discussed free, fair elections: White House

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 October, 2023, 09:35 am
Last modified: 04 October, 2023, 12:12 pm

Related News

PM Hasina and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan discussed free, fair elections: White House

She went to the United States on 17 September to attend the 78th UNGA session and is scheduled to return today (4 October).

TBS Report
04 October, 2023, 09:35 am
Last modified: 04 October, 2023, 12:12 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. Photo: Collected
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. Photo: Collected

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan emphasised the upcoming national elections should be free and fair during their meeting on 27 September, said the White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby today.

They also discussed the importance of improving bilateral relationship between Bangladesh and the United States over a range of issues, including climate change, said John Kirby during a regular briefing at the White House on Tuesday (3 October).

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina met with President Biden's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on 27 September while she visited the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington.

She went to the United States on 17 September to attend the 78th UNGA session and is scheduled to return today (4 October).

Your achievements are very impressive: Biden tells PM Hasina

Regarding the recent developments of India-Canada relations, John Kirby said, "We've been clear; these allegations are serious.  They need to be fully investigated.  And, of course, as we've said before, we urge India to participate actively in that investigation."

When asked if US has a role to play in India-Canada relationship, he said, "We'll certainly leave it to those two countries to talk about their bilateral relationship."

Ties between the two countries have become seriously strained over Canada's suspicion that Indian government agents were linked to the murder in Canada of a Sikh separatist leader and Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who India had labeled a "terrorist", reports Reuters.

 

Top News

US President Biden / Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In areas where the poison is applied, the water quality, zooplankton and phytoplankton are damaged as long as the poison remains. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Poison fishing spreads to Padma River

3h | Features
The modern yet minimalistic decor trend beautifully marries the sleekness of contemporary design with the simplicity and functionality of minimalism. Photo: Collected

Modern yet minimalistic decor trends for home and interior design

21h | Habitat
The graveyard is designed as not just a storeroom for dead bodies, rather a green space, that would serve both the deceased and the living beings. Photo: Mike Kelley

Azimpur Graveyard: Landscaping for the deceased and the living

21h | Habitat
In this age of modernity, the mailbox is not very important; emptiness and neglect are their destiny. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The red mailboxes in DU are feeling blue

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Why do different countries in the world want to go to the moon?

Why do different countries in the world want to go to the moon?

29m | TBS Science
How the World Cup came to the Indian subcontinent from England

How the World Cup came to the Indian subcontinent from England

14h | TBS SPORTS
Why is BPC struggling to clear the arrears of oil imports?

Why is BPC struggling to clear the arrears of oil imports?

13h | TBS Economy
World Bank lowers Bangladesh's economic growth projection to 5.6%

World Bank lowers Bangladesh's economic growth projection to 5.6%

17h | TBS Economy