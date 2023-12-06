PM Hasina 46th on Forbes list of most powerful women

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ranked 46th on the Forbes list of the World's 100 Most Powerful Women of 2023.

Last year, she ranked 42nd on the same list and 43rd in 2021.

Sheikh Hasina is the longest-serving prime minister in the history of Bangladesh.

PM Hasina won the fourth term, which is also her third consecutive term, after her party Awami League won 288 of the 300 parliamentary seats, her Forbes profile mentions.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen sits atop the 20th annual Forbes list of the World's 100 Most Powerful Women.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is in the second position while US Vice President Kamala Harris takes the third position.

Women featured in the 2023 Forbes ranking represent six categories: business, technology, finance, media and entertainment, politics and policy and philanthropy.

Forbes applied four metrics — money, media, impact and spheres of influence — to determine the rank within each category, as well as overall rank on the list of 100.