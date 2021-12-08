PM Hasina 43rd on Forbes' list of most powerful women

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ranked 43rd on the Forbes list of the world's 100 Most Powerful Women of 2021.

Last year she had ranked 39th on the same list.

Sheikh Hasina is the longest-serving prime minister in the history of Bangladesh.

She won the fourth term, which is also her third consecutive term, after her party Awami League won 288 of the 300 parliamentary seats.

"During what she believes will be her final term, Hashina plans to focus on issues such as food security and access to education and healthcare.

"An ongoing struggle of Hasina has been establishing a firm democracy in Bangladesh," Forbes wrote in its latest report.

The list published on Tuesday highlighted the world's 100 most powerful women.

The 18th annual list of power women includes 40 CEOs, 19 world leaders, an immunologist and, for the first time in more than a decade, a new number one.

This year billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott – third richest women in the world – topped the Forbes list.

"We are all attempting to give away a fortune that was enabled by systems in need of change," the new number one was quoted as saying by Forbes.

Meanwhile, US Vice President Kamala Harris ranked second this year. She swapped places with European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde – now No. 3 on the list.