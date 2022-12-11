PM Hasina 42nd on Forbes list of most powerful women

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 December, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2022, 12:11 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ranked 42nd on the Forbes list of the World's 100 Most Powerful Women of 2022.

Last year she had ranked 43rd on the same list.

Sheikh Hasina is the longest-serving prime minister in the history of Bangladesh.

PM Hasina won the fourth term, which is also her third consecutive term, after her party Awami League won 288 of the 300 parliamentary seats.

During what she believes will be her final term, Hasina plans to focus on issues such as food security and access to education and healthcare.

The Forbes list put Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission as the most powerful woman in the world. She was followed by European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and US Vice President Kamala Harris. 

 

