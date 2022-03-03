PM has instructed to rescue stranded crew from Ukraine: Khalid

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 March, 2022, 01:35 pm
State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury Photo: Collected
State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury Photo: Collected

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has instructed concerned ministries and departments to take necessary steps for rescuing the ship "Banglar Samriddhi" and its crew, said State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury.

"But rescuing the ship and its crew, and bringing back deceased sailor's body now completely depends on war situation in Ukraine," the state minister said in a briefing at his ministry on Thursday.

A Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) ship - Banglar Samriddhi –has been stranded at the Olvia port of Ukraine with 29 sailors on board since Russia invaded the Eastern European country on 24 February. 

A sailor was killed after the ship came under a missile attack last night.

BSC Executive Director (Commerce) Piyush Dutta today said they will not move the crew of its stranded ship without ensuring their safety. 

"If we do not get permission from those who are occupying the riverbank, where will we unload them and take them?" he said at the BSC office on Thursday (3 March).

"The stranded sailors are urging to rescue them. We are working on the situation," he further said, adding that efforts are underway to evacuate the crew of Banglar Samriddhi to Poland from war-torn Ukraine.

"The crew are currently on the ship. The body of the deceased sailor is also kept on the ship. Considering the situation, we feel until security can be assured, the sailors are better kept on the ship," said Piyush Dutta.

He also said that following the attack, the ship's condition also has to be inspected. 

BSC General Manager Captain Md Mujibur Rahman said, "The ship's navigation gate was damaged in the attack."

Bangladeshi ship in Ukraine / Ukraine war

