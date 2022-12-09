PM hands over Begum Rokeya Padak to five women

Bangladesh

BSS
09 December, 2022, 11:20 am
Last modified: 09 December, 2022, 11:22 am

Photo: PMO
Photo: PMO

Prime Minister Shiekh Hasina this morning handed over the Begum Rokeya Padak-2022 to five distinguished women for their extraordinary contributions to various sectors in the society.

The Premier distributed the Padak (medal) to the recipients at a ceremony in city's Osmani Memorial Auditorium.

The recipients are Rahima Khatun, Professor Kamrun Nahar Begum Advocate, Farida Yasmin, Dr Afroza Parveen and Nasima Begum.

Each of the recipients was given a gold medal, a cheque of Taka four lakh and a certificate.

Rahima Khatun of Faridpur district won the award this year for her special contribution to women's education, while Professor Kamrun Nahar Begum Advocate of Chittagong district received the padak for her special contribution to the establishment of women's rights and Farida Yasmin of Satkhira district was awarded for her special contribution to the field of women's socio-economic development.

Besides, Dr Afroza Parveen of Narail district and Nasima Begum of Jhenaidah district were given this padak for their special contribution to the aware the women through literature and culture and the field of rural development respectively.

With State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira, MP, in the chair, Secretary of the ministry Md Hasanuzzaman Kallol delivered welcome address.

On behalf of the recipients, Dr Afroza Parveen also spoke on the occasion.
 
A documentary on Begum Rokeya's life and activities of ministry of women and children affairs was screened.

