PM hands over Bangabandhu Jatiya Krishi Puroshkar - 1425, 1426

Bangladesh

BSS
12 October, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 12 October, 2022, 11:51 am

Related News

PM hands over Bangabandhu Jatiya Krishi Puroshkar - 1425, 1426

BSS
12 October, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 12 October, 2022, 11:51 am
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today handed over the Bangabandhu Jatiya Krishi Puroshkar - 1425 and 1426 to 44 individuals and organisations in recognition of their immense contribution to the agriculture sector.

She handed over the award – the highest state recognition in the agriculture sector, among the winners in 10 categories – virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban here.

The Ministry of Agriculture organised the award distribution ceremony at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium this morning.

Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim and Agriculture Ministry's Parliamentary Affairs Standing Committee Chairman and former Agriculture Minister Begum Matia Chowdhury spoke at the function.

Secretary of the Agriculture Ministry Md Sayedul Islam gave the address of welcome while one of the award recipients, Sharmin Akhter expressed her feelings on behalf of the award winners.

A documentary on the success of the Agriculture Ministry and its activities was screened at the function.

On behalf of the prime minister, the agriculture minister distributed the award among 44 individuals and organisations for their contribution to the agriculture research and expansion, cooperatives, motivation, technology innovation, commercial farming, afforestation, rearing livestock and poultry and fish farming.

Of them, 15 individuals and organisations got the award for the Bangla year of 1425 while 21 individuals and organisations for the Bangla year of 1426.

Three gold medals, twenty-five bronze medals and sixteen silver medals were distributed among the selected persons and organisations.

Each of the gold medal winners received Taka one lakh along with 18-carat gold medal weighing 25 grams, while each silver medal winner got Tk 50,000 along with a medal of 25 grams pure silver and each bronze medal winner received Tk 25,000 along with a bronze medal.

In 1973, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman introduced the award to take the Agri-based economy of the newly independent country to a new height.

After the assassination of Bangabandhu in 1975, the subsequent governments cancelled the award.

But after assuming office in 2009, the present Awami League government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina constituted "The Bangabandhu Jatiya Krishi Puroshkar Tahabil Ain-2009" for giving an institutional shape to the award introduced by Bangabandhu.

The Bangabandhu Jatiya Krishi Puroshkar Trust Law, 2016 was enacted to make the activities of this sector more dynamic.

Top News

Sheikh Hasina / Award / agriculture

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mother and Child-2 by Debashish Pal. Stoneware Ceramic. 2022. Photo: Shah Nahian

Affordable Autumn: Presenting fine arts to the masses

2h | Splash
Singer SD Rubel directs first movie 'Briddhashram'

Singer SD Rubel directs first movie 'Briddhashram'

2h | Splash
Mahbub Hussain’s Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI. Photo: Akif Hamid

The quest for owning a 1999 Mitsubishi Evolution VI

1h | Wheels
Nora Fatehi receives legal notice from Dhaka

Nora Fatehi receives legal notice from Dhaka

1h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Highest-paid footballers of 2022

Highest-paid footballers of 2022

15h | Videos
Why Bollywood is repeatedly losing to Tamil cinema

Why Bollywood is repeatedly losing to Tamil cinema

18h | Videos
500 towers needed in Dhaka to talk freely on mobile phones

500 towers needed in Dhaka to talk freely on mobile phones

20h | Videos
Local technology used in demu train repair to save time and money

Local technology used in demu train repair to save time and money

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Freight rates drop 50% as global trade slows

5
OPPO launches F21s Pro
Smartphones

OPPO launches F21s Pro

6
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back