PM greets Tigers over 7-wicket victory against Ireland

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today extended her heartiest congratulation to the national cricket team as Tigers handed Ireland a seven-wicket defeat in the one-off Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

In a felicitation message, the cricket-lover Prime Minister greeted all the players, coach and officials of the national cricket team as well as Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials concerned for beating Ireland.

Sheikh Hasina expressed the hope that the winning spree of the Bangladesh cricket team would continue in future.

In the one-off Test between Bangladesh and Ireland, the home side chased down a 138-run target before the end of the second session on the fourth day.

The Ireland tour of Bangladesh ends with the one-off Test after the two sides played ODI and T20I series, both of which ended in the Tigers' favour.