Jatiya Party's chief patron, also the opposition leader in Parliament Rowshan Ershad has returned to the Parliament after recovering from long illness.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stepped forward to Rowshan's seat to greet her. The premier also wished her good health.

Rowshan Ershad has returned home after eight months of treatment in Bangkok on Monday (27 June). She was taken to Thailand for advanced treatment on 5 November last year.