PM greets national cricket team for clinching T20 series against England

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 March, 2023, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2023, 07:42 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has extended the heartiest congratulations to the national cricket team for clinching a maiden T20I series against England.

In a felicitation message, the prime minister greeted all the players, coach and officials of the national cricket team as well as Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials for defeating England.

Sheikh Hasina expressed hopes that the winning spree of the Bangladesh cricket team would continue in future.

Bangladesh sealed the maiden T20I series win over England as they defeated the visitors by four wickets in the second T20I of the three-match series at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today.

With this win, the Tigers took a 2-0 lead in the series with a game in hand.

