PM greets GM Quader, Anisul, Raushan on Eid-ul-Fitr, Bangla New Year

Prime Minister and Leader of the House Sheikh Hasina today greeted Leader of the Opposition GM Quader, Deputy Leader Barrister Anisul Islam Mahmud and former Leader of the Opposition Begum Raushan Ershad on the occasion of the forthcoming holy Eid-ul-Fitr and Bangla New Year-1431.

The premier greeted the opposition leaders by sending Eid and Bangla New Year greeting cards to them, according to the press wing of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

PM's protocol officer-2 Md Abu Zafar Raju handed over the cards to private secretaries to the leaders.