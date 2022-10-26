PM greets Giorgia Meloni on becoming Italy's first female prime minister

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has congratulated Giorgia Meloni, president of the council of ministers of the Government of the Italian Republic.

In a letter written to Giorgia Meloni, she said, "It's indeed a great pleasure to extend my warmest congratulations to you on behalf of the People and the government of Bangladesh on your appointment as the President of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic."

She also extended heartfelt greetings to the friendly Italian people as they endorsed their historic mandate in Giorgia Meloni's visionary leadership and elected her as the first woman leader in the history of Italy.

Sheikh Hasina wrote, "I am confident Italy will find a wider path of economic prosperity under your charismatic stewardship despite all odds and global challenges".

She said, "Bangladesh and Italy have enjoyed an excellent bilateral relationship since our independence," adding: "Our relations have grown in many dimensions, with particular focuses on people-to-people contact in various forms, trade, investment and common position on issues of international concern".

The Premier said, "We are keen to further proliferate and strengthen the existing relations in more potential sectors, such as agriculture, ICT, civil aviation and the manufacturing industry depending on the factors endowment".

She added: "As we celebrate the golden jubilee of the establishment of diplomatic relations, I believe it is high time to revitalize the whole gamut of cooperation. In this regard, I look forward to working closely with you during your time in the office ahead".

Sheikh Hasina invited Meloni to visit Bangladesh at her convenience.

She conveyed her best wishes to Giorgia Meloni for her good health and happiness and the continued peace, progress and prosperity of the friendly people of Italy.