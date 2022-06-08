PM greets FIFA World Cup’s original trophy in Bangladesh

Bangladesh

UNB
08 June, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2022, 09:55 pm

Related News

PM greets FIFA World Cup’s original trophy in Bangladesh

UNB
08 June, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2022, 09:55 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A seven-member FIFA delegation, studded with French 1998 World Cup winning booter Christian Karembeu, called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the lobby of Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban on Wednesday.

The delegation accompanied the FIFA World Cup trophy which arrived in Dhaka earlier in the day on a 36-hour tour of Bangladesh.
A chartered flight brought the glittering trophy at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka from Pakistan at 11:20am.  
The prime minister exchanged greetings with the members of the delegation.  

According to a release from PMO press wing, Hasina recalled her family members' involvement in sports, especially football.  

She mentioned that her grandfather, father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, brothers, children and even grandchildren are very sporty and athletic.  

She thanked FIFA, Coca-Cola and BFF authorities for bringing in the original World Cup trophy to Bangladesh for the first time.  

She hoped that the FIFA trophy's arrival in Bangladesh would encourage the country's sports fans, especially the younger generation.  

She said football is the most popular sports in Bangladesh. "We are working tirelessly to get our children involved in sports."

FIFA and Coca-Cola also presented gifts to the prime minister.  

State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russell, Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam, Youth and Sports Secretary Mezbah Uddin, BFF President Kazi Md Salauddin, BFF General Secretary Md Abu Naim Sohag among others were present on the occasion.

Top News / Football

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 / Trophy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Karin Sinniger holds the world record for scuba diving in the most countries, 180 to date. Photo: Courtesy

For the love of the oceans: Karin Sinniger’s decades-long journey in scuba diving

12h | Panorama
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company&#039;s building in Taipei, Taiwan March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

Foxconn's EV push takes it back to the future

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘Investment difficult without easing up the legal infrastructure’

1d | Panorama
General lighting, also known as ambient lighting, provides an area with overall, non-specific illumination, with a comfortable level of brightness. Photo: AR Sadia Alam

Let there be light: Conducive lighting for commercial spaces

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Secret of bringing budget dockets in black briefcase

Secret of bringing budget dockets in black briefcase

1h | Videos
Books that are on Bill Gates' list this summer

Books that are on Bill Gates' list this summer

1h | Videos
Kulfi Malai takes new avatar

Kulfi Malai takes new avatar

2h | Videos
Row over religion deepens India’ s diplomatic woes

Row over religion deepens India’ s diplomatic woes

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata
Splash

Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata