PM greets Chinese leaders on founding anniversary, hopes stronger cooperation

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sent a letter of felicitation to Chinese President Xi Jinping and hoped that exchanges and cooperation at various levels between the two countries will be further strengthened in the coming days.

The prime minister sent the letter on the occasion of the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

In the letter, Sheikh Hasina, on behalf of the government and the people of Bangladesh, conveyed to President Xi and through him, to the government and the friendly people of China, her heartiest felicitations and warmest greetings.

She said more than a thousand years back, two peoples established contacts which facilitated flow of knowledge, culture and trade between the two ancient civilizations.

"Modern China under the leadership of the Communist Party of China is a significant partner for the socio-economic development of Bangladesh," said the prime minister.

Prime Minister Hasina fondly recalled President Xi Jinping's visit to Bangladesh in 2016 during which the two leaders agreed to elevate China-Bangladesh relations to the level of strategic partnership.

During her visit to China in 2019 Hasina had in-depth exchanges of views on bilateral relations, regional and international issues of common interest with President Xi, and reached broad consensus, according to the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has also sent a separate letter of felicitation to Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Li Keqiang.

She conveyed her heartiest felicitations and said that the friendly relations between Bangladesh and China which so happily exist are based on shared values, commonalities in core national objectives and mutual respect.

She said the evolution of China-Bangladesh relations into a strategic partnership in 2016 has been a manifestation of the common aspirations of the peoples of our two countries towards peace, progress and prosperity.

She pointed out that China has been a significant partner in the development endeavors of Bangladesh, and particularly appreciated China's assistance during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.