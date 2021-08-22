PM grants Tk3.29cr to National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has granted Tk3.29 crore to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases to buy materials for the services driven towards poor and helpless patients of the hospital.

According to the letter signed by the PM's assignment officer, 150 valves, 150 stents and 100 pacemakers would be bought with the money that the hospital received from the Prime Ministers' Relief and Welfare Fund.

Dr Asraful Hoque Sium, assistant professor at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) told The Business Standard, "We are grateful as the premier has donated money for arranging free heart bulbs, rings and pacemakers for poor and helpless patients. This donation will benefit the poor as they can not afford the costly treatment of heart related diseases."