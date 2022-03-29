PM gives Tk30 lakh savings certificate to BNP-Jamaat’s arson attack victim

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 March, 2022, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2022, 11:12 pm

PM gives Tk30 lakh savings certificate to BNP-Jamaat’s arson attack victim

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has donated a savings certificate worth Tk30 lakh to one of the victims of arson attacks carried out by BNP-Jamaat alliance in 2015.

On behalf of the prime minister, PMO Secretary Md Tofazzol Hossain Mia on Tuesday handed over the savings certificate to Anjan Kumar Dey who was severely burned in an arson attack in 2015.

He has been given the savings certificate for the education of his two teenage daughters as he became unable to work due to the petrol bomb attack. 
 

