PM focuses on three priorities as her new tenure begins

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said the new tenure of her government would give foremost priority on maintaining the development spree alongside containing the price hike of essential commodities and increasing people's purchasing power.

"Our main task would be maintaining the ongoing development, containing price of essentials and increasing purchasing power of the people," she said while speaking at a post-election greetings and views exchange meeting with leaders and activists of her constituency (Gopalganj-3) in Tungipara at Awami League office here.

Awami League won the 12th parliamentary election with landslide victory and formed the government for the fourth consecutive term.

Mentioning that there is no scarcity of food items in the market, she said, "I don't see any major problem in rural areas, however people of limited income group living in capital Dhaka are suffering due to higher prices of various items."

Sheikh Hasina, also President of Awami League, observed that a vested quarter is responsible for price increase to multiply the sufferings of the people.

She also laid emphasis on increasing production and strengthening supervision on the supply chain.