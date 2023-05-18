PM expresses satisfaction over community clinic's global recognition

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed satisfaction over getting global recognition for her brainchild community clinic reaching healthcare services to every doorstep across the country.

"I even didn't know when the proposal (on community clinic) was placed to the United Nations (UN). The PR (Bangladesh's Permanent Resident in the UN) informed me after the resolution was passed unanimously," she said.

Sheikh Hasina said this while presiding over the weekly cabinet meeting at the Cabinet Room of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

On behalf of the cabinet, Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud placed a proposal to thank the prime minister for her brainchild such a humanitarian initiative.

The premier asked the authorities concerned including the foreign minister and the PR to formally express thanks to 70 countries which co-sponsored the proposal while all the UN member countries have unanimously supported it.

She said: "The most important thing is that the healthcare services have reached every doorstep and people are coming to take treatment there."

A huge employment was generated centering the community clinics, she said.