PM expresses satisfaction over community clinic's global recognition

Bangladesh

BSS
18 May, 2023, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2023, 02:40 pm

Related News

PM expresses satisfaction over community clinic's global recognition

BSS
18 May, 2023, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2023, 02:40 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed satisfaction over getting global recognition for her brainchild community clinic reaching healthcare services to every doorstep across the country.

"I even didn't know when the proposal (on community clinic) was placed to the United Nations (UN). The PR (Bangladesh's Permanent Resident in the UN) informed me after the resolution was passed unanimously," she said.

Sheikh Hasina said this while presiding over the weekly cabinet meeting at the Cabinet Room of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

On behalf of the cabinet, Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud placed a proposal to thank the prime minister for her brainchild such a humanitarian initiative.

The premier asked the authorities concerned including the foreign minister and the PR to formally express thanks to 70 countries which co-sponsored the proposal while all the UN member countries have unanimously supported it.

She said: "The most important thing is that the healthcare services have reached every doorstep and people are coming to take treatment there."

A huge employment was generated centering the community clinics, she said.

Top News / Health

PM Hasina

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Meta Moina: An NFT gallery for Bangladeshi digital artwork

Meta Moina: An NFT gallery for Bangladeshi digital artwork

1h | Panorama
Awut Deng Acuil. Illustration: TBS

When we invest in girls' education, we invest in a nation: S Sudan education minister

2h | Panorama
A stunning view of the Tasmanian landscape. Photo: Tareq Onu

Tasmania: A world of breathtaking beauty and rare animals

5h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

AI might meet its match in Dhaka South's traffic

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Modern election promises have won the hearts of Thais

Modern election promises have won the hearts of Thais

46m | TBS World
Pending registration, newly developed varieties of bamboo

Pending registration, newly developed varieties of bamboo

31m | TBS Stories
Aftab's dream is to build an advanced cricket bat manufacturing factory

Aftab's dream is to build an advanced cricket bat manufacturing factory

1h | TBS Stories
Why Erdogan’s fate matters to Biden?

Why Erdogan’s fate matters to Biden?

20h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

2
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

3
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

4
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone

6
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May