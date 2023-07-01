PM exchanges Eid greetings with Kotalipara people

Bangladesh

BSS
01 July, 2023, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2023, 01:11 pm

PM exchanges Eid greetings with Kotalipara people

BSS
01 July, 2023, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2023, 01:11 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has exchanged greetings with the local Awami League and associate organisations' leaders and activists, local representatives and commoners on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha at Kotalipara Upazila Awami League office.
 
Earlier, the Premier reached Kotalipara around 11.27 in the morning after crossing the Padma Bridge following over a three-hour car ride from her official Ganabhaban residence as part of her two-day visit to Kotalipara and Tungipara.
 
Prime Minister's ICT Affairs Adviser and only son Sajeeb Wazed Joy accompanied her.
 
The entire Gopalganj has adorned a festive look with colourful posters, banners and placards while a joyful environment prevailed around the district centring her visit.
 
On her arrival at the Kotalipara Upazila Awami League office, the Premier planted three wood, fruit and herbal saplings of Neem (margosal), Bakul (Spanish Cherry) and mango trees.
 
During the exchange of the Eid greetings, most of the leaders of AL and its associate bodies and local representatives expressed their heartfelt thanks to the Prime Minister for giving them the chance to share their feelings in front of the Premier and wish her long life.
 
They also wished that Sheikh Hasina will be the next Prime Minister of the country and reiterated their commitment to work for winning the Awami League electoral symbol "Boat".
 
In response, the Premier called upon all to pray for her so they can serve the people.
 
AL Advisory Council Member Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed was present on the dais while Kotalipara Upazila AL General Secretary Aynal Hossain Sheikh moderated the function.
 
She later inaugurated the newly constructed Kotalipara Upazila Awami League office.
 
After completion of the programmes, the Premier will depart Kotalipara for Tungipara in the afternoon.
 
On her arrival in Tungipara, the Prime Minister will pay rich tribute and offer Fateha and join a munajat at the mausoleum of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
 
The premier is scheduled to spend the night at Tungipara.
 
Sheikh Hasina, also President of the Awami League (AL) will exchange greetings with local AL and its associate organisations' leaders and activists, local representatives and masses, on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Azha on Sunday morning.
 
She is scheduled to leave Tungipara for Dhaka on Sunday (July 2) afternoon.

PM Hasina / Sheikh Hasina / Tungipara / Gopalganj

