Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has announced a financial aid of Tk3 crore on the occasion of Durga Puja, the largest religious festival of Hindu community.

Dr Ahmad Kawkaus, principal secretary to the prime minister, handed over the cheque to the Secretary of Hindu Religious Welfare Trust Dr Dilip Kumar Ghosh today.

The celebration of Durga Puja is set to start on 11 October and will continue till 11 October.