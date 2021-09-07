PM directs to scan passengers’ body at land ports

TBS Report
07 September, 2021, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2021, 05:25 pm

No product or passengers from India will enter Bangladesh without scanning and body screening at the land ports, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina directed on Tuesday.

The premier directed the authorities concerned to take necessary measures regarding the implementation during the regular meeting of Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC).

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina approved a project on the construction of physical infrastructure of Hili, Burimari and Banglabandha LC stations.

The prime minister joined the meeting through a video conferencing from her official residence Ganabhaban while other members of Ecnec attended the meeting from the NEC Conference Room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.

Planning Minister MA Mannan, State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam, Planning Commission members and secretaries concerned briefed reporters after the meeting.

The planning minister said, "The prime minister has given the directive to prevent the entry of goods without paying duties." 

"This will further strengthen the revenue collection system at the land ports," he added.

Shamsul Alam said, "The chairman of the National Board of Revenue assured the prime minister that all imported goods would be brought under the scanner. However, even though there is scanner was not included in the approved project, this programme will be taken under the revenue budget."
 

