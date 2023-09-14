PM conveys condolences over loss of lives in Libya's devastating storm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed deepest condolences to the victims and missing lives of Libya due to Mediterranean Storm Daniel.

In a letter to Libya's Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Mohamed Al-Dabaiba, she wrote, "On behalf of the People and Government of Bangladesh and on my own behalf, I express my deepest condolences for the loss of a large number of lives and the massive destruction of property and means of subsistence caused by the devastating Mediterranean Storm Daniel that struck eastern Libya, specifically Benghazi, Al-Bayda, Derna, Sahat, Al-Mari and Jabel Al-Akhdar region".

"We pray to the Almighty for the eternal peace of the departed souls," she said, according to a press release of the Prime Minister's Press Wing.

"My heart goes out to extend the most profound sympathies to the victims' families and those, whose nearest and dearest went missing," said Sheikh Hasina, adding, "We've taken steps to send a humble contribution from the People of Bangladesh to the Libyan People affected by the disaster."

She ended saying, "We laud the well-coordinated relief and rehabilitation efforts of the Government of Libya and your concerted approach to coping with the dire situation".