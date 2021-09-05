PM for considering competent officers for promotions in Navy, Air Force

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today laid emphasis on considering the competent officers for promotions in Bangladesh Navy and Air Force to safeguard the country's independence and sovereignty in future.

"In future, those skilled in defending our independence and sovereignty should be promoted and given the responsibility of commanding the force and taking the country forward," she said, addressing the first session of Navy and Air Force Selection Board-2021 at the Navy and the Air Force Headquarters.

Joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban, the premier said that Bangladesh is proud of its armed forces, adding, "The country will continue moving ahead with the ideology of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the spirit of the War of Liberation to become a developed and prosperous 'Golden Bangladesh' in the future".

Sheikh Hasina said that she was happy to know that the promotions to Navy and Air officers are being given following the TRACE (Tabulated Record and Comparative Evaluation) method.

She continued, "I think it's a modern method. On the basis of this method, with your (Navy and Air authorities) knowledge and wisdom, the Selection Board will select those who will efficiently manage the Navy and Air Force in the coming days."

"Simultaneously, I would also like to say that in many cases, it is seen that many people can show a lot of skills in performing duties. So, you (Navy and Air authorities) will also consider that they should not be overlooked."